Hamilton takes pole at Malaysian GP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for the Malaysian Grand Prix, beating his teammate and championship rival Nico Rosberg by four tenths of a second in qualifying on Saturday.
Hamilton headed Mercedes' first-ever front-row lockout in Malaysia and set a new lap record at the Sepang International Circuit with a time of 1 minute, 32.850 seconds.
While Hamilton has been unconvincing in race starts this season, taking pole position should boost his confidence as he seeks to make up an eight-point deficit to Rosberg in the drivers' championship.
Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo qualified third and fourth respectively, ahead of the Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.
Comments