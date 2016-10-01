Merced College Blue Devils football loses to Monterey Peninsula College Lobos 27-21

Merced College sophomore wide receiver Cristian Ceja (83) turns upfield after catching a pass during a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Monterey Peninsula College quarterback Kody Steele (12) rolls out of the pocket during a game against Merced College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College freshman defensive back John Toussaint (2) wraps up Monterey Peninsula College wide receiver Michael Williams (18) during a game at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Monterey Peninsula College running back David Bryant (15) during a game against Merced College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College sophomore wide receiver Nih-Jer Jackson (12) catches a touchdown pass over Monterey Peninsula College defensive back Elijah Kirkland (2) during a game at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College sophomore wide receiver Nih-Jer Jackson (12) celebrates a touchdown with teammate and sophomore offensive lineman Nyguel Alexander (79) during a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College sophomore wide receiver Nih-Jer Jackson (12) signals a first down after catching a pass over the middle of the field during a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College freshman running back W.R. Sanders Jr. (25) rushes during a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College sophomore wide receiver Nih-Jer Jackson (12) drops a pass during a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College sophomore wide receiver Nih-Jer Jackson (12) reacts after dropping a pass during a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College sophomore quarterback Andrew Trahan (9) scrambles upfield during a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College freshman defensive back Jac Yoruw (20) attempts to wrap up Monterey Peninsula College receiver Michael Armstead (8) during a game at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College freshman defensive lineman Hunter Stefani (52) rushes upfield after intercepting a Monterey Peninsula College pass during a game at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College freshman defensive lineman Hunter Stefani (52) celebrates with teammate Nick Cook (5) and Kamilo Tongamoa (48) after Stefani intercepted a Monterey Peninsula College pass during a game at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College sophomore quarterback Andrew Trahan (9) fakes the handoff to freshman running back Jaques Buchannon (22) during a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College head coach Bob Casey walks the sideline during a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
The Merced College defense stops Monterey Peninsula College running back Akili Jones (27) during a game at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College freshman running back Jaques Buchannon (22) is brought down during a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College freshman running back W.R. Sanders Jr. (25) rushes the ball during a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College freshman defensive back Brandon Williams (3) chases down Monterey Peninsula College running back Akili Jones (27) during a game at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College sophomore quarterback Andrew Trahan (9) listens to head coach Bob Casey during a timeout in a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College sophomore defensive lineman Kamilo Tongamoa (48) rushes the quarterback during a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College freshman running back Jaques Buchannon (22) rushes during a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
Merced College freshman wide receiver Nick Cook (5) stiff-arms a defender during a game against Monterey Peninsula College at Stadium '76 on the Merced College campus in Merced, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The Lobos beat the Blue Devils 27-21.
