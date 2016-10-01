Birdsong, Tennessee Tech beat Eastern Kentucky 33-30 in OT

Michael Birdsong passed for a career-high 327 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to help Tennessee Tech beat Eastern Kentucky 33-30 in overtime on Saturday night.
Birdsong was 27-of-42 passing with three touchdowns and added a 1-yard rushing score. Dontez Byrd had seven receptions for 116 yards and two TDs — all career bests.
Trailing 30-27 in overtime, Birdsong scrambled 10 yards to the 15 where he stepped out of bounds. A personal foul for a late hit gave Tennessee Tech (2-3, 2-1 Ohio Valley) first-and-goal at the 7. After his 3-yard run, Birdsong hit Alex Carling on a play-action pass for a 4-yard touchdown.
Bennie Coney threw for a school-record 464 yards and three touchdowns — including a 25-yarder to Dan Crimmins with 1:06 left in regulation that made it 27-all — for Eastern Kentucky (1-3, 0-1). Devin Borders had nine catches for 121 yards and a score.
