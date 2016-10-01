Sports

October 1, 2016 10:32 PM

Sacramento State edges Montana State with late drive 41-38

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Nate Ketteringham threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns, including a 15-yard lob to Jaelin Ratliff with 15 second left, to help Sacramento State edge Montana State 41-38 on Saturday night.

Trailing most of the game, Sacramento State (1-4, 1-1 Big Sky) pulled to within 38-34 on Ketteringham's 17-yard pass to Ratliff with 4:28 to go to and then stopped Montana State (2-3, 0-2) at its own 31 to force the punt. The Hornets marched 86 yards in eight plays for the late score and sealed it with a fumble recovery by Ben Sorensen.

Ketteringham completed 34 of 54 passes with two interceptions. Isiah Hennie hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and John McGill snagged a 14-yard scoring throw in the second. Jordan Robinson had two rushing touchdowns for the Hornets.

Chris Murray, the Bobcats' freshman quarterback, rushed for a career-best 187 yards and three touchdowns, while Gunnar Brekke finished with 106 yards on 10 carries.

