Ogier secures maiden win at Tour of Corsica

World rally championship leader Sebastien Ogier won the Tour of Corsica for the first time on Sunday but will need to wait a bit longer before securing a fourth world title.
The Frenchman dominated the asphalt rally from the opening leg, when he swept all four stages, then comfortably held onto his lead in wet conditions to win by 46.4 seconds.
Driving a Hyundai, Belgium's Thierry Neuville ended runner-up ahead of Ogier's Volkswagen teammate Andreas Mikkelsen, lagging a further 23.6 seconds behind.
Ogier extended his overall lead over Mikkelsen to 68 points and can seal the title at the Rally of Catalunya, from Oct. 13-16.
Ogier said: "This is my first win in Corsica and this is such an historic event. The championship smells quite good for us."
