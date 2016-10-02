Suarez opens NASCAR doubleheader with Xfinity win at Dover

Daniel Suarez cruised into the second round of the Chase in the Xfinity Series with a win Sunday at Dover International Speedway.
Suarez won his second career Xfinity race a day after rain washed out the race and forced a rare NASCAR doubleheader. NASCAR ran its first Xfinity-Cup doubleheader since April 25, 2010, at Talladega Superspeedway.
Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano all had replacement drivers in the Xfinity race to focus on the Cup race scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
Suarez joined Elliott Sadler in the second round of the Chase.
Ty Dillon was second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman. With three top NASCAR Cup stars sitting out, the top five was filled with Xfinity regulars.
Suarez jumped out of his car and ran down the track to grab the checkered flag and take an untraditional victory lap.
