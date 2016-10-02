Coach leads team to cup win while wife in labor

His team had just completed the league-and-cup double in English soccer but there was no time for the coach of Manchester City Women to really celebrate.
He had to get to the hospital.
Nick Cushing's wife, Claire, went into labor on Sunday morning ahead of the birth of their third child and he was with her at first before leaving for another important date — his side's cup final against Birmingham.
The match even went to extra time before the Manchester team clinched a 1-0 victory through England international Lucy Bronze's goal.
Soon after the final whistle, Cushing said he'd be rushing to be at his wife's side.
"I think I'll be in the hospital all night," he said. "I haven't spoken to my wife but there's no message on my phone. So I'll get the medal and then it's straight off to the hospital."
City won the Women's Super League last weekend.
