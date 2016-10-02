76ers rookie Simmons likely needs surgery on right foot

No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons will likely need surgery for a broken bone in his right foot.
Philadelphia 76ers president Bryan Colangelo said Sunday no decision had been made and there was no timetable for how long Simmons would be out of action.
Simmons fractured the fifth metatarsal bone during the 76ers' final training camp scrimmage on Friday.
Simmons' injury is the latest blow to a franchise that has been beset in recent years by injuries to draft lottery picks and has losing streaks of 26 and 28 games over the last three seasons.
"It's likely that he's going to require surgery," Colangelo said at the team's practice complex in New Jersey.
"That determination has not been made with 100 percent certainty, but it's likely. That's my best read on this so far," Colangelo said. "Once there is a conclusion to the process, I'm sure the doctors that are involved will term everything and define it for us and have some idea of what your normal course of recovery would be."
Colangelo did not say what kind of fracture Simmons suffered.
Nerlens Noel missed a season with a torn ACL and Joel Embiid sat out the last two seasons with foot injuries. The Sixers will continue to use a cautious approach with Simmons.
Colangelo said there was "no way" Simmons would be rushed back. He could miss months with this type of injury.
"I feel very badly for Ben to be in a situation to start his career this way. But this is an injury that he should come back from and have a very successful and long career," Colangelo said.
Simmons, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward out of LSU, was scheduled to start for the Sixers in their preseason opener Tuesday against Boston. Simmons was Philadelphia's first No. 1 pick since they drafted Allen Iverson in 1996. He led the Sixers to their last NBA finals appearance in 2001.
Comments