Whitney Engen says she's been released from the US team

Defender Whitney Engen says she has been released by the U.S. women's national team.
Engen, who was on the U.S. roster at the Rio Olympics this summer, said Sunday on social media that U.S. coach Jill Ellis called her after a recent training camp to say she was not part of the team's plans for the future.
Engen, 28, said she was surprised she had been released.
"I am tremendously proud of what I was able to accomplish throughout my national team career. I have devoted the last six years of my life to this team and I do not regret a minute of it. It has been an incredible journey," she wrote on a Twitter post , and went on to thank her fans.
Engen plays for the Boston Breakers of the National Women's Soccer League. She said she has not decided how soccer will figure into her plans.
The United States was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Olympics tournament this summer by Sweden. It was the earliest exit ever in the Olympics for the U.S. team, which had won the last three gold medals.
Engen was also on the roster of the U.S. team that won the Women's World Cup last year in Canada. She made 40 appearances for the national team and has four goals.
Engen played for North Carolina when the team won the NCAA championship in 2006, 2008 and 2009.
In addition to playing for the Breakers, she has played professionally for Tyreso in Sweden and for Liverpool, in addition to stints with the Houston Dash and the Western New York Flash.
