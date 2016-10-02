Rowing federation seeks clarification on Tokyo 2020 venue

The head of the international rowing federation says he is seeking clarification from Tokyo officials after a city advisory panel recommended moving the 2020 Olympics rowing competition far from the Japanese capital to save money.
Jean-Christophe Rolland, president of the Swiss-based World Rowing, was in Tokyo on Monday on a scheduled visit. He said the reports of a possible venue change had come as a surprise.
Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has promised "world-class cost-control" for the 2020 Tokyo Games, and ordered a review by a panel of independent experts. A preliminary report Friday warned of ballooning costs and recommended using existing venues for rowing, swimming and volleyball instead of building new ones.
The other two venues are in the Tokyo area, but rowing would be 400 kilometers (250 miles) north.
Comments