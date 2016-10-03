Rockies' Walt Weiss out after team's best season since 2010

Walt Weiss is out as manager of the Colorado Rockies after four seasons in charge.
In a statement Monday, the team said Weiss has decided to step down. However, he really didn't have a job to come back to because his contract expired after this season. General manager Jeff Bridich took over two years ago and will now get to select his own manager.
The Rockies finished 75-87 this season, their best record since 2010.
Weiss took over a team on Nov. 7, 2012, that was coming off its worst season in franchise history. He finished with a 283-365 record.
His players appreciated his laid-back style, with All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado giving Weiss credit for pointing the Rockies in the right direction. Arenado said Sunday that Weiss is a manager that "every play respects, everyone around the game respects. You don't find those people too often."
Comments