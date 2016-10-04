WADA and Interpol join forces to target trafficking

The World Anti-Doping Agency and Interpol have set up a joint project aimed at targeting criminal networks specialized in doping substances.
WADA and the world's largest international police organization say they want to identify connections between organized crime and the trafficking of banned performance-enhancing substances including anabolic steroids, growth hormones, peptides and EPO in sport.
Interpol said in a statement that Project Energia, which is funded by WADA, will improve the fight against drug trafficking through targeted criminal analysis.
WADA director-general Olivier Niggli said the initiative "is a key component in the global fight against doping. By joining forces, WADA and Interpol are better able to share intelligence on trafficking methods and on those who manufacture and distribute dangerous substances to athletes seeking an edge."
