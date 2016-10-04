Report: Bama paid ex-assistant $317,000 to resolve dispute

The Tuscaloosa News reports that Alabama paid former defensive line coach Bo Davis nearly $317,000 months after his resignation amid an investigation into NCAA recruiting violations.
The newspaper reported Tuesday that Davis was paid $316,666.66 on Aug. 19. He resigned on April 28.
University spokeswoman Monica Greppin Watts says the payment was "to resolve disputed claims related to his separation from the university."
Davis resigned after the NCAA began investigating allegations that he made impermissible contact with recruits. Investigators determined Davis wasn't truthful when questioned about the allegations.
The NCAA has not ruled on the case.
Documents obtained by the newspaper show Davis received slightly more than the $475,000 he was scheduled to make in 2016 if he had stayed on the job.
Watts says no more payments are scheduled.
