Sports

October 4, 2016 6:01 PM

Merced-area high school sports schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016

Girls volleyball

6:30 p.m. – Mariposa at Le Grand, Gustine at Orestimba, Pacheco at Ceres, Livingston at Los Banos

Boys water polo

5:30 p.m. – Atwater at Pitman, Golden Valley at Buhach Colony, Turlock at El Capitan, Los Banos at Pacheco

Girls water polo

4:30 p.m. – Atwater at Pitman, Golden Valley at Buhach Colony, Turlock at El Capitan, Los Banos at Pacheco

Cross country

10 a.m. – Central California Conference Center Meet at Donnelly Park in Turlock

3 p.m. – Hilmar at Escalon

3:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Pacheco, Los Banos at Patterson

Girls golf

8 a.m. – Merced, Buhach Colony, El Capitan at Sierra High Invitational at Manteca Muni

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Monterey Peninsula holds off Merced College football

View more video

Sports Videos