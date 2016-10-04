Buhach Colony volleyball defeats Atwater 3-0

Buhach Colony senior Mckenzie Powell (14) and senior Jessica Pinasco (1) celebrate a Thunder point during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Buhach Colony freshman Miranda Baptista (4) sets the ball during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater junior Samantha Theodozio (1) high-fives teammates during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
The Atwater student section cheers prior to a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater senior Eileen Martinez (6) sets the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Buhach Colony senior Jenny Zaragoza (3) tips the ball over the net during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater sophomore Megan Escobar (4) hits the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
The Atwater students section cheers for a Falcons point during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater senior Harpine Kylie (3) hits the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater head coach Lauren Ruell speaks to junior Jenna Johnston (13) during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Buhach Colony sophomore Cameron Gray (13) hits the ball during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
The Atwater bench looks on during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
The Buhach Colony students section cheers during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Buhach Colony senior Mckenzie Powell (14) hits the ball during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater senior Abby Knapp (9) dives for the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Buhach Colony sophomore Cameron Gray (13) spikes the ball during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater senior Eileen Martinez (6) celebrates a Falcons point with teammates during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater junior Jenna Johnston (13) hits the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater senior Abby Knapp (9) spikes the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Atwater head coach Lauren Ruell cheers following an Atwater point during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
Buhach Colony senior Emma Seifert (9) attempts to block an Atwater shot during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Thunder beat the Falcons 3-0.
