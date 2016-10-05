Javier Tebas to run Spanish league for 4 more years

The Spanish league has provisionally elected Javier Tebas to a second four-year term as president.
Tebas ran unopposed after Alex Aranzabal ended his proposed candidacy on Tuesday, a day before the deadline for candidates to register.
The Spanish league is composed of the first and second divisions in Spain.
The league said on Wednesday that Tebas will be officially confirmed as president on Oct. 11.
The 54-year-old Tebas is a lawyer. He was first elected league president in 2013. His biggest success during his first term was consolidating the sale of television rights for Spanish soccer under the league's control.
