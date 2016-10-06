Texas-Oklahoma Preview Capsule

Texas (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) vs. No. 20 Oklahoma (2-2, 1-0) in Dallas, noon (FS1)
Line: Oklahoma by 10.
Series Record: Texas leads 61-44-5.
WHAT'S AT STAKE
Another week brings another must-win situation for Texas coach Charlie Strong, whose seat has never been hotter after two straight losses and miserable defensive performances. With a 13-16 overall record in his third season, Longhorns patience has run out. Despite a shaky start, Sooners can make a big step toward resetting the goal of winning the Big 12.
KEY MATCHUP
Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield vs. Texas LB Malik Jefferson. With Strong now calling the Texas defense, expect Jefferson to be all over the field and on the attack to hit Mayfield as many times as he can. The Longhorns have to pressure Mayfield to take pressure off a beleaguered secondary. Jefferson is Texas' best playmaker and if Mayfield can keep the Sooners dancing away from him, Oklahoma could roll.
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Texas: K Trent Domingue. His confidence may be shot after three blocked extra points last week. The LSU transfer also has missed three of his last four field goal attempts. Texas needs point on almost every possession and can't afford to give any away against the Sooners.
Oklahoma: WR Dede Westbrook. He could be the next receiver to light up the Longhorns secondary. He had seven catches for 158 yards against TCU last week with touchdowns of 67 and 40 yards. He's been Mayfield's favorite target this season.
FACTS & FIGURES
This is the fourth straight year Texas enters the game unranked. The Longhorns have won two of the previous three ... The winner gets the Golden Hat trophy, which has been presented since 1941 ... Sooners RB Joe Mixon has 340 yards rushing, averaging a Big 12-best 7.7 yards per carry.
Comments