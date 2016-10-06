Rosberg fastest in 1st practice for Japanese GP

Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg had the fastest lap in Friday's first practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, edging teammate and title rival Lewis Hamilton.
Rosberg clocked a time of 1 minute, 32.431 seconds at the Suzuka circuit, 0.215 seconds ahead of Hamilton. Sebastian Vettel was third followed by Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen.
Rosberg holds a 23-point lead in the championship race over Hamilton with five races remaining.
Hamilton is looking to bounce back from the disappointment of the previous race in Malaysia where his engine failed while leading.
The reigning world champion has won the previous two races at Suzuka.
Mercedes says Hamilton will use the engine he used in Singapore for the Japanese GP, while Rosberg will continue with the power unit he ran in Malaysia.
