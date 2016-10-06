Turlock Bulldogs volleyball defeats El Capitan Gauchos 3-0

The Turlock Bulldogs celebrate a point during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The El Capitan Gauchos cheer prior to a match against Turlock at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan sophomore Paige Martin (3) hits the ball during a match against Turlock at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan sophomore Robin Helms (9) signals to her teammates during a match against Turlock at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Turlock junior Jadyn Tubbs (9) spikes the ball during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan senior Yessenia Segarra (5) reaches for the ball during a match against Turlock at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan senior Courtney Volk (4) readies herself for the serve during a match against Turlock at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan senior Avery Garcia (7) attempts to block a Turlock spike during a match at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan senior Adyn Walton-Allen (11) dives for the ball during a match against Turlock at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan senior Yessenia Segarra (5) sets the ball during a match against Turlock at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan senior Courtney Volk (4) yells as she celebrates a Gauchos point with her teammates during a match against Turlock at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan junior Makenzie Webber (12) hits the ball during a match against Turlock at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan senior Adyn Walton-Allen (11) hits then ball during a match against Turlock at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Turlock freshman Jazmyn Tubbs (7) hits the ball during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan seniors Yessenia Segarra (5) and Savana Carrillo (1) dive for the ball during a match against Turlock at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan senior Ariana Johnson (15) spikes the ball during a match against Turlock at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Turlock senior Brett Hanson (4) hits the ball during a match against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
The El Capitan bench cheers following a Gauchos point during a match against Turlock at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. The Bulldogs beat the Gauchos 3-0.
