Higgins, Louisiana Tech hold off Western Kentucky 55-52

Ryan Higgins passed for 454 yards and five touchdowns and Louisiana Tech held off Western Kentucky 55-52 on Thursday night.
Louisiana Tech (5-5, 2-1 Conference USA) led 49-24 in the middle of the third quarter and Jonathan Barnes' career-long 54-yard field goal with 11 minutes left in the game proved enough to withstand Western Kentucky's rally.
Mike White rallied the Hilltoppers (3-3, 1-1) with TD passes of 31, 8 and 11 yards that made it 55-45 with 7:24 left.
Shaquille Johnson blocked a punt and Kylen Towner recovered and scored to pull WKU within three with 5:02 left. The Hilltoppers forced a punt, but Louisiana Tech's Aaron Brown strip-sacked White on the next play to secure the win.
Carlos Henderson had eight catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns for Louisiana Tech. White had 340 yards and five touchdowns passing for Western Kentucky.
