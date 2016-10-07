Contsruction work at Roland Garros halted again

In the latest setback to the planned expansion of Roland Garros, construction work at the home of the French Open has been halted again by a court decision.
Three days after France's highest administrative jurisdiction gave its go-ahead to the project, a different court ordered a new suspension of the redevelopment.
The French tennis federation said it is "scandalized" by the decision and immediately asked the court to overturn the judgment.
Environmental groups opposing the Roland Garros extension claim the construction of a new 5,000-seat court in the Serres d'Auteuil botanical garden would harm the vegetation. The botanical garden's 19th century greenhouses, a few hundred meters (yards) from center court, host a large variety of tropical and local flowers.
