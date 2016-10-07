The Latest: Georgia-South Carolina set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday

The Latest on Hurricane Matthew's impact on South Carolina (all times local):
7:30 a.m.
The time has been set for the Georgia-South Carolina football game in Columbia on Sunday.
South Carolina officials announced late Thursday that the game will be played at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The game had been scheduled Saturday night in Columbia but is being delayed because of Hurricane Matthew.
School officials say they consulted with Georgia and the Southeastern Conference before making the decision.
Officials say they are consulting with the governor's office and state and local law enforcement. Haley said earlier this week that state troopers would not be available to help with traffic for the game. But Richland County sheriff's deputies and Columbia police are expected to help.
The school says it will be able to handle traffic, security and other game day operations.
7 a.m.
South Carolina officials are making another plea for residents to flee the coast as Hurricane Matthew approaches.
Derrec Becker with the state emergency preparedness office said Friday morning people need to evacuate immediately. Becker said dangerous conditions are expected along the East Coast.
Officials are especially worried about the storm surge of water that will flow in from the ocean, driven by strong waves. The storm surge is expected to reach as much as 11 feet anywhere south of Georgetown. A surge of up to 6 feet is possible from Little River south to Georgetown.
He says those leaving the coast should head Upstate or find a shelter in the Midlands.
A hurricane warning is in effect south of Georgetown. A tropical storm warning is in effect north of Georgetown.
