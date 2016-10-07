Sports

Father killed minutes after watching daughter's soccer game

BETHLEHEM, Pa.

A New Jersey man has been killed by a car minutes after he watched his daughter's college soccer game in eastern Pennsylvania.

Bethlehem police say they're still investigating the accident in which 64-year-old Charles Nasta was killed Wednesday night.

He had judge watched his sophomore daughter, Gabby, play for Moravian College on Wednesday night. Moravian beat King's College 3-1.

As Nasta was crossing a street near the soccer field he was hit by a car. The driver stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with police.

The school issued a statement saying, "Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, and we will do everything we can to help Gabby."

The school has just 1,750 students.

