Father killed minutes after watching daughter's soccer game

A New Jersey man has been killed by a car minutes after he watched his daughter's college soccer game in eastern Pennsylvania.
Bethlehem police say they're still investigating the accident in which 64-year-old Charles Nasta was killed Wednesday night.
He had judge watched his sophomore daughter, Gabby, play for Moravian College on Wednesday night. Moravian beat King's College 3-1.
As Nasta was crossing a street near the soccer field he was hit by a car. The driver stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with police.
The school issued a statement saying, "Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, and we will do everything we can to help Gabby."
The school has just 1,750 students.
