Rypien throws 5 TD passes, No. 19 Boise State rolls

Brett Rypien threw five touchdown passes — three to Cedrick Wilson — and No. 19 Boise State overwhelmed New Mexico 49-21 on Friday night.
The Broncos (5-0, 2-0 Mountain West) scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions. New Mexico (2-3, 1-1) scored on its second possession, and didn't reach the end zone again until the midway through the fourth quarter.
Rypien was 21 of 28 and 391 yards, and Wilson had nine catches for 167 yards. Thomas Sperbeck, who had 20 catches for 281 yards last season against New Mexico, added nine catches for 198 yards and two scores.
Lobos quarterback Lamar Jordan became the first opponent to rush for 100 yards against Boise State, finishing with 139 yards. But he only completed four passes for 39 yards.
After Boise State went three-and-out on its first possession, the Broncos benefited from several New Mexico miscues on its first touchdown drive. Two facemask penalties kept the drive alivep, and defensive back Daniel Henry dropped an interception. Two plays later, Rypien hit Wilson for the score.
Tyrone Owens got New Mexico even, busting up the wide-open middle on a read-option and going 62 yards untouched.
Thereafter, it was all Rypien, Wilson and Sperbeck as they consistently exploited a secondary that was frequently left exposed by blitzes that never reached Rypien.
UP NEXT:
Boise State: Hosts Colorado State on Oct. 15. The Broncos have readily handled the Rams in all five meetings since joining the conference. The closest game was 42-30 in 2013.
New Mexico: The Lobos travel to Dallas to face Air Force in the Cotton Bowl. For New Mexico, a loss to the Falcons would effectively end its chances at winning the Mountain Division.
