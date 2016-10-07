Evans TD run in OT gives Tulsa 43-40 win over SMU

Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans (9) runs into the end zone with the game-winning touchdown in overtime of an NCAA college football game against SMU in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Tulsa won 43-40.
Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo
Tulsa cornerback Keanu Hill, left, breaks up a pass intended for SMU wide receiver Courtland Sutton (16) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Tulsa won 43-40 in overtime.
Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo
SMU quarterback Ben Hicks throws in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo
Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans (9) throws in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against SMU in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo
Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans (9) is sacked by SMU defensive tackle J.T. Williams (91) and Justin Lawler (99) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo
SMU wide receiver Alex Honey (15) takes a Ben Hicks pass downfield for a touchdown against Tulsa in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo
SMU wide receiver Alex Honey, top left, celebrates with teammate Mitchell Kaufman (24) in front of Tulsa safety Jordan Mitchell following a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo
Tulsa wide receiver Keevan Lucas (2) cannot get his hands on a pass in the end zone in front of SMU safety Collin Rock, rear, in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo
Neither Tulsa cornerback Keanu Hill (1) nor SMU wide receiver James Proche (3) can get to the ball on a pass intended for Proche in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo
Tulsa wide receiver Keevan Lucas (2) is tackled by SMU linebacker Kyran Mitchell, back left, and defensive back Rodney Clemons (8) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo
Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery, left, and SMU head coach, Chad Morris, right, shake hands before an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo
SMU head coach Chad Morris, left, greets his players as they come back to the bench following a score against Tulsa in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo
