Buhach Colony football beats El Capitan 30-0

El Capitan sophomore quarterback Kevin Reid (12) is stopped by the Buhach Colony defense during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan senior wide receiver Elijah Reid (3) catches a pass during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
Buhach Colony junior running back Irik Dobbins (44) rushes during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
El Capitan junior Jamie Ruiz (21) rushes the ball during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
Buhach Colony sophomore running back Kyle Beaudry (4) fights for extra yards as he is wrapped up by El Capitan junior Garrett Egan (6) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
Buhach Colony senior running back Nathaniel Ayala (15) tackles El Capitan junior wide receiver Jamie Ruiz (21) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
Buhach Colony junior wide receiver Lavon Wallace (22) intercepts an El Capitan pass intended for senior wide receiver Elijah Reid (3) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
A pass intended for Buhach Colony junior wide receiver Lavon Wallace (22) falls incomplete during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
Buhach Colony junior quarterback Clayton Abram (17) drops back to throw during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
El Capitan sophomore quarterback Kevin Reid (12) throws a pass during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
Buhach Colony junior running back Irik Dobbins (44) rushes the ball during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
Buhach Colony junior wide receiver Lavon Wallace (22) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone over El Capitan defender Andrew Flores (30) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
Buhach Colony senior running back Isaac Zambrano (23) rushed for a touchdown during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
El Capitan sophomore quarterback Kevin Reid (12) drops back to throw during a game against Buhach Colony at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
Buhach Colony senior running back Isaac Zambrano (23) celebrates his touchdown with teammate and sophomore lineman Noah Perez (56) during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
Buhach Colony junior quarterback Clayton Abram (17) is sacked by El Capitan senior defensive tackle Terris Evans (55) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
Buhach Colony junior quarterback Clayton Abram (17) scrambles out of the pocket during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Thunder beat the Gauchos 30-0.
