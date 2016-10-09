Sydney FC trounces Wanderers 4-0 in A-League derby

Sydney FC posted a record score in front of a record crowd as it routed Western Sydney Wanderers 4-0 in the opening round of the A-League on Saturday.
All of Sydney's goals came in the second half, its largest win over the Wanderers in front of an A-League record crowd of 61,880 at ANZ Stadium.
After a tense and sometimes fiery first half, two goals in four minutes to Filip Holosko and Bobo set Sydney on course to its seventh win in derby matches since Western Sydney joined the league in 2012.
A red card to defender Aritz Borda in the 82nd minute ended any prospect of a Wanderers comeback, and two late goals stretched Sydney's derby winning streak to three years.
Title favorites the Melbourne Victory opened with a 1-1 draw at Brisbane on Friday, and Melbourne City began with a 1-0 win at Wellington.
The Sydney derby was the hottest ticket of the first round and delivered all that fans expected. A challenge by Robert Cornthwaite on Bobo in the 30th minute instigated an all-in melee that seemed to bring the Wanderers to life, though they squandered scoring chances before halftime.
Cornthwaite received a yellow card and was lucky to avoid a red while Scott Neville and David Carney were booked for their part in the ensuing fracas. Wanderers coach Tony Popovic exchanged angry words with Sydney coaching staff before order was restored.
Sydney went ahead in the 51st minute when Holosko pounced on Carney's cross from the left wing and drove the ball home. Four minutes later Holosko turned the ball across the Wanderers goal to his former Besiktas teammate Bobo, who beat a static defense.
O'Neill curled his shot past the keeper in the 85th, and Brosque took a cross from Matt Simon for the last.
Adelaide opened its defense of the A-League title with a 1-1 draw at lowly Newcastle on Sunday while Perth drew 3-3 with Central Coast.
