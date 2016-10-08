Sports

October 8, 2016 6:22 PM

Germany's Jan Frodeno wins Ironman triathlon

The Associated Press
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii

Jan Frodeno won his second Ironman triathlon world championship Saturday, outpacing another former world champion on the run to finish in 8 hours, 6 minutes, 30 seconds.

The 35-year-old German had the third-fastest swim and the eighth-fastest bike split, before running away from 2014 world champion and fellow German triathlete Sebastian Kienle early in the marathon.

Kienle finished second at 8:10:02, and Patrick Lange, also from Germany, was third at 8:11:14.

With a run time of 2:39:45, Lange broke the 27-year-old course record set by Mark Allen in 1989.

Tim O'Donnell as the top American, finishing sixth at 8:16:20.

