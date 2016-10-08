Sports

October 8, 2016 6:33 PM

Gustafson's 4 TD passes help Montana past MVSU 67-7

The Associated Press
MISSOULA, Mont.

Brady Gustafson threw for four touchdowns, all in the first half, and Montana swamped Mississippi Valley State 67-7 on Saturday.

Gustafson completed 17 straight passes at one point in the first half, including scoring strikes covering 44 and 4 yards to Keenan Curran. The latter put the Grizzlies (4-1) ahead 43-7 with 41 seconds left in the second quarter. Gustafson finished 21 of 26 for 251 yards.

The Delta Devils (0-6) led 7-0 after an 88-yard drive to open the game, capped by a 3-yard sneak from Austin Bray. MVSU then took over at Montana's 30 after Gustafson fumbled on the Grizzlies' first drive. But on the next play, Connor Strahm intercepted a Bray pass and sprinted 78 yards for the tying TD.

That started a run of 67 straight points. Montana took the lead for good on Colin Bingham's 8-yard TD reception with 8:21 left in the first. James Homan also hauled in a 4-yard TD pass, and Jeremy Calhoun added scoring runs of 1 and 21 yards.

Tim Semenza and Brandon Purdy both hit field goals for the Grizzlies, who also got a fumble recovery for a touchdown from Donald Bedell.

Bray, sharing time with Slade Jarman at quarterback, threw for 106 yards for Mississippi Valley State.

THE TAKEAWAY

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE: The Delta Devils got little going offensively aside from their 88-yard scoring drive. They rushed for minus-61 yards and had four turnovers.

MONTANA: The Grizzlies, ranked No. 10 in the Football Championship Subdivision, used a short passing game to pile up 300 yards through the air.

UP NEXT

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE: Returns home to face Southwest Conference rival Alabama State on Saturday.

MONTANA: Hosts Big Sky Conference foe Sacramento State on Saturday.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Buhach Colony shuts out El Capitan

View more video

Sports Videos