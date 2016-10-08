Weber State takes out Portland State 14-10 behind Clark

Jadrian Clark accounted for 163 total yards and threw the game's only touchdown pass late to help Weber State defeat Portland State 14-10 on Saturday night.
Clark hit Andrew Vollert for 12 yards with 8:44 left for the go-ahead score. Clark only threw for 86 yards and had a pick, but he helped the Wildcats' cause with seven carries for 77 yards.
Weber State (3-2, 2-0 Big Sky) ended a two-game losing streak to Portland State (2-4, 1-2).
Alex Kuresa started the scoring with a 1-yard TD run just 17 seconds before halftime to give Portland State a 7-0 lead. The run capped a 13-play, 91-yard drive in just more than four minutes.
Emmanuel Pooler tied it with 10:18 left in the third, ending a six-play, 84-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run. Pooler had 14 carries for 75 yards.
The Vikings got their last lead of the night on Jonathan Gonzales' 21-yard field goal.
