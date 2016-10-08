North Dakota rallies past Canisius 4-1

It took a while for the University of North Dakota power play to click on Saturday. Then it clicked and clicked again.
The top-ranked Fighting Hawks scored two power-play goals in 2:25 of the second period to erase a 1-0 deficit and went on to beat Canisius 4-1.
UND (2-0-0), which was scoreless on the power play in Friday's 6-0 win, failed on its first five tries on Saturday before scoring two quick goals.
"We got a little bit of traction in the second period with the two power-play goals," UND coach Brad Berry said. "We weren't getting the net fronts and that's part of our game."
Senior Charles Williams started in net for the Griffins and handled everything UND threw at him through the first 37 minutes. He finished with 40 saves.
The Golden Griffins staked their goalie to a 1-0 lead in the first period. Can Hutchison scored Canisius' first goal of the season on the power play at 15:14 of the first period.
UND tied it 1-1 at 16:53 of the second period. Chris Wilkie skated in on Williams and fed a pass across the goal mouth to Ludvig Hoff camped to the left side of Williams. Hoff scored his second goal of the season easily.
The Golden Griffins put up more of a fight than they did on Friday when six different Fighting Hawks players scored goals. The defending national champions scored four times in the second period of that game.
With 41 seconds left in the second period, the power play clicked again when Tucker Poolman redirected a shot by Brock Boeser past Williams.
Poolman became the eighth UND players with a goal this season. Then, with eight minutes left in the third period, Shane Gersich netted his second goal of the season when he poked in the rebound of a Tyson Jost wraparound.
"It's tough to win two games," Berry added. "When you win on a Friday night it's so tough on Saturday. You can't take anything for granted."
UND goalie Cam Johnson faced just 11 shots, stopping 10.
Canisius was 1-for-5 on the power play.
