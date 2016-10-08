Christion has school-record 466 yards in S. Dakota St. win

Taryn Christion threw for a school-record 466 yards and five touchdowns to win a 45-39 shootout with Southern Illinois on Saturday night.
Christion broke the previous record held by Dan Fjeldheim, who threw for 460 yards against St. Cloud State in Sept., 2002.
Jake Wieneke finished with 164 yards receiving and two touchdowns, while Dallas Goedert added 108 and one score for the Jackrabbits (3-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley). It was the third straight game that each went over 100 yards receiving.
South Dakota State led 35-18 midway through the 3rd quarter before Jimmy Jones scored twice, once rushing and once receiving, to cut the Salukis deficit to 35-32 after three.
But Christion answered with a 27-yard strike to Alex Wilde to push the score to 42-32, and South Dakota State hung on over the final 11:18.
Josh Straughan threw for 380 yards and two scores for Southern Illinois (2-3, 0-2).
