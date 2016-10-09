Straight up: Whiskey Seven wins Belmont Park feature

Whiskey Seven rallied in the slop Sunday to take the $65,000 allowance feature for New York breds at Belmont Park.
The race, originally scheduled for the turf with eight entrants, scratched down to four runners with the shift to the main track.
The trailer for most of the race, Whiskey Seven and jockey Junior Alvarado drew off to a 2 1/4-length victory over The Crocheron Kid. The 3-year-old gelding trained by Linda Rice posted his third win in four starts, all against state breds.
The time was 1:12.01 for the six furlongs.
Whiskey Seven paid $6.10 and $3.60, and The Crocheron Kid returned $6.20.
Final Chapter, the 4/5 favorite, was third followed by Banana Thief. There was no show wagering.
