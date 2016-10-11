Japan holds Australia to 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying

A second-half penalty from Mile Jedinak gave Australia a 1-1 draw against Japan in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.
Genki Haraguchi had put Japan ahead in the sixth minute after a mistake from the Australian backline, but the Hertha Berlin forward gave away a penalty early in the second half with a push on Tomi Juric.
Jedinak, who plays for Aston Villa, then scored from the spot.
"We expected a reaction from ourselves and that's what we got," Jedinak said. "Second half we were a bit more patient, our movement was better and we put them on the back foot."
The draw is Australia's second in a row, following a 2-2 result against Saudi Arabia on Thursday, and leaves the Socceroos unbeaten with eight points from four Group B games. Japan has seven points.
"I think it was two points lost," Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic said. "But we played well and had chances to win."
The top two of the six teams in Groups A and B will qualify automatically for the World Cup, with the two third-place teams going to a fourth-round match to decide which of them makes the intercontinental playoffs.
