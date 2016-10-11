Former Merced High swimmer Dutcher has had a 2016 to remember

At the tender age of 11 years old, Tye Dutcher was forced to make a very grown-up decision.
Still reeling from the loss of his right foot in an unfortunate riding mower accident and the many surgeries that followed, Dutcher knew it would be easy to give in to despair. And if he did, how difficult it would be to pull back out of it.
Forced to deal with internal struggles grown men aren’t prepared to handle, Dutcher made a decision. He said he knew he’d have to live the rest of his life with a disability, but he wouldn’t allow that to limit the life he lived. It’s a mantra that’s served the 19-year-old former Merced resident well in the eight years since, and a driving force that unexpectedly qualified him to represent the United States in the 2016 Paralympic games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, last month.
“You can imagine some of things I was going through,” Dutcher said. “I was living the normal kid’s life when all of a sudden all that changes. I was lucky in many ways. It could have been much worse, but that’s still a lot to take in when you’re 11. I spent a lot of time thinking and praying on it.
“I remember telling my mom after all the surgeries that I knew this had happened for a reason. A lot of people who had gone through similar things came in and inspired me with all the stuff they accomplished. No one told me I wouldn’t be able to run or swim again. I developed my own saying about how you get back up from everything that knocks you down.”
Dutcher was a multisport athlete when he lost his right foot.
He said it happened innocently enough, with a bit of boyish mischief serving as the catalyst. Dutcher was trying to sneak up and shoot his dad with a rubber band gun while he was mowing the lawn. Dutcher’s father, David, unexpectedly put his riding mower into reverse, and the surprised 11-year-old stumbled and fell.
“My foot got caught underneath the mower and the next thing I remember, my dad was springing into action,” Dutcher said. “He lifted the mower on its side, which was a pretty impressive feat of strength. I looked down and the only thing I saw was my foot was completely gone. My dad went inside to get towels to stop the bleeding and to call for help.
“He told me not to look at my leg, so of course, that’s the first thing I did. It felt like a dream.”
Dutcher was airlifted to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. He said doctors amputated two more inches above his ankle in an effort to make sure he kept the rest of his leg.
True to his word, Dutcher never allowed the loss of his foot to hold him back. He continued to swim and play water polo, eventually doing both for Merced High School. Boys water polo coach Kit Grattan said Dutcher made a lasting impression during his time in the program.
“Tye had an incredible heart and always had a super positive attitude,” Grattan said. “He led by example so often. I’ve followed what he’s been doing on Facebook, and I’m not surprised because he had such a great heart.
“He never gave up. He never used his disability as a crutch and never complained about it. His expectation was to get treated the same as everybody else.”
Dutcher’s family moved to Washington for his junior year, and the Seattle Times wrote a story about him that paved the way for his trip to Rio.
“One of the Paralympic swim coaches saw the story and contacted me, saying I needed to be in Colorado Springs training,” Dutcher said. “It was tough moving away from everyone for my senior year, but it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.
“I went to live with the other athletes in Colorado Springs and quickly learned just how little I knew about training. I had to learn how to train properly, how to eat right and how to recover properly. I hit times I never thought possible just because I hadn’t been letting my body recover properly.”
Dutcher took right to the training, doing so for an entire year. Joining the group as late in the game as he did, his goal was to qualify for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. Never afraid to defy expectations, Dutcher surprised by qualifying to represent the U.S. in five events in Rio. The 100-meter backstroke is his best event, but he qualified for the 50- and 100-meter freestyles and swam in the 400 free relay and 400 medley relay as well.
Dutcher didn’t qualify for any finals but got an all-important first taste of competition at its highest level.
“I didn’t medal, but honestly, that wasn’t the goal,” Dutcher said. “Pretty much everyone I went up against had a full four years of training to prepare for it. I do wish I had better times. I think I let the nerves get to me a little bit. My first race, coming out in prelims was quite nerve-wracking. Swimming in front of that big crowd and all that energy was very different.
“It also didn’t help that I got sick, but it’s all life experiences. They’re going to motivate me and help have me be much more prepared for Tokyo 2020.”
The whirlwind that has been the last year didn’t slow once Dutcher got back stateside, as the athletes made several appearances across the country, including a trip to the White House to meet President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.
Dutcher is only now getting to enjoy a short rest back in Washington before training begins for the next Paralympic cycle.
“Getting to meet the president is certainly one of the highlights of this whole experience, but more than anything else, just getting to represent my country has been a dream come true,” Dutcher said. “I always wanted to join the military, but being an amputee, that wasn’t an option. If this is as close as I can get to serving my country, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability. I’m already looking forward to the next quad. I’ve learned so much in just the last year. I can’t wait to see what I can do with four full years of training.
“I know it’s weird to say, but I wouldn’t turn back the clock if I could and erase the accident. I’m proud of what I achieved, and I like trying to inspire others that have gone through similar experiences. It’s one of the things that helped me get through it all when I was 11, and there’s nothing I’d rather do than give that to someone else.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments