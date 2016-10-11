Lions sign Forsett to help short-handed backfield

The Detroit Lions have signed running back Justin Forsett to bolster their short-handed backfield.
Forsett was released earlier this month by Baltimore after asking to be let go. He was on the inactive list two weekends ago and there didn't seem to be much playing time with the Ravens in his future.
The Lions are trying to patch up their backfield, which is missing Ameer Abdullah because of foot problems.
Forsett ran for 1,266 yards in 2014. He broke his arm last season after playing in 10 games.
The Lions also announced Tuesday that they have re-signed offensive lineman Brian Mihalik to the practice squad, waived linebacker Steve Longa and released defensive end Wallace Gilberry from injured reserve.
