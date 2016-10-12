NHL Capsules

Auston Matthews needed 40 minutes to get into the NHL record book.
In the highest-scoring debut in modern NHL history, Matthews scored four goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Kyle Turris scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 victory Wednesday night.
Matthews got his fourth with 3 seconds left in the second period, bringing his mother to tears in the stands.
The 19-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, is the 12th first overall pick to score in his NHL debut.
Turris scored twice, including the tying goal 6:45 into the third period. Bobby Ryan, Erik Karlsson and Derick Brassard also scored for Ottawa.
Frederik Andersen stopped 25 shots for the Maple Leafs. Craig Anderson had 34 saves for Ottawa.
BLUES 5, BLACKHAWKS 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist and St. Louis won an opening-night matchup of Central Division rivals.
Kevin Shattenkirk and Paul Stastny each had a power-play goal and two assists for the Blues, who eliminated the Blackhawks in seven games in the first round of the playoffs in April. Jake Allen had 17 saves in his first game since he became St. Louis' clear No. 1 goaltender with Brian Elliott's June trade to Calgary.
Richard Panik and Ryan Hartman scored for Chicago, which had six rookies in the starting lineup, including four playing their first NHL game. Corey Crawford finished with 29 saves.
SHARKS 2, KINGS 1
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brent Burns scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period after Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick left with an injury.
Logan Couture added a power-play goal and an assist and Martin Jones made 21 saves in San Jose's first real game since losing the Stanley Cup Final to Pittsburgh exactly four months earlier.
Tyler Toffoli scored a power-play goal in a rough start to the season for the Kings.
Quick left after stopping 14 of 15 shots in the first period with a lower body injury. He appeared to hurt himself stretching to get to the post to stop a chance by Joe Pavelski late in the period. Jeff Zatkoff replaced him and stopped 15 of 16 shots.
OILERS 7, FLAMES 4
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored two straight goals in the second period and had an assist, lifting Edmonton over Calgary in the first game at Rogers Place.
Edmonton led the season opener 3-1 after one period on goals by Patrick Maroon, Tyler Pitlick and Zack Kassian. Alex Chiasson had a first-period score for the Flames.
Troy Brouwer and Michael Frolik scored in the second period to tie it 3-3, but then McDavid got goals with 7:43 and 5:27 left in the second for a two-goal lead — the second score came on a penalty shot.
First-round pick Jesse Puljujarvi scored for Edmonton in his NHL debut in the third period. Dennis Wideman had the final goal for Calgary, and then Jordan Eberle added an empty-netter.
Cam Talbot stopped 37 shots for Edmonton.
Brian Elliott made 21 saves in his first game with the Flames. Elliott was traded from St. Louis to Calgary in the offseason.
