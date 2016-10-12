Sports

Reid quits as Kookaburras coach after Olympic disappointment

PERTH, Australia

Graham Reid has quit as coach of Australia's men's field hockey team in the wake of its Olympic failure in Rio de Janeiro.

The No. 1-ranked Kookaburras were World League Final and Champions Trophy winners and were gold-medal favorites heading to Rio, but had group-stage losses to Spain and Belgium and were knocked out in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 loss to the Netherlands. That loss ended a run of six consecutive Olympics in which Australia won a medal.

"I have decided that after eight years with the men's program, six as assistant coach and two as head coach, that it is the right time for a change in direction for both the program and myself," Reid, a former Olympic silver medalist who was appointed to the top job in 2014, said in a statement Thursday. "This has been a tough decision and I respect Hockey Australia giving me time to consider all options."

Assistant Paul Gaudoin will fill in as interim head coach for next month's series against New Zealand.

