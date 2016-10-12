Appalachian State cruises past Louisiana-Lafayette 24-0

Taylor Lamb threw for 201 yards and a touchdown, Jalin Moore ran for 106 yards and two scores, and Appalachian State beat Louisiana-Lafayette 24-0 on Wednesday night for the Ragin' Cajuns' first home shutout since 2002.
Appalachian State (4-2, 2-0 Sun Belt) scored on its first four possessions, had a 24-0 lead at halftime and cruised in the second half.
On the Mountaineers' first offensive play, Shaedon Meadors caught a deep pass from Lamb for a 56-yard gain and Moore punched it in from the 2 for a 7-0 lead. Appalachian State had an 11-play, 92-yard drive on its second drive but settled for a 21-yard field goal. Moore broke free with a cutback for a 41-yard touchdown run and freshman Collin Reed caught his first career touchdown pass from 8 yards out.
Meadors made six catches for a career-high 128 yards for Appalachian State. Lamb completed his first eight passes and was 12 of 16 — including a deflected interception — in the first half. He was just 3 for 10 after halftime.
Elijah McGuire had 43 yards rushing and 10 yards receiving to become the career leader in all-purpose yards for ULL (2-4, 1-2). The Ragin' Cajuns punted on their first three drives and Stevie Artigue's 47-yard field-goal attempt hit the left upright on their fourth possession.
