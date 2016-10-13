Kansas State-Oklahoma Preview Capsule

Kansas State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) at No. 19 Oklahoma (3-2, 2-0), Noon (ESPN)
Line: Oklahoma by 10½.
Series Record: Oklahoma leads 73-19-4.
WHAT'S AT STAKE
Oklahoma can solidify its position atop the Big 12 and add to the momentum it has built with wins over TCU and Texas. A loss would bring up all the questions about the program that, at least temporarily, have been put on the back burner. Kansas State would become a factor in the conference race with a win, but a second loss this early could be fatal for the Wildcats' title hopes.
KEY MATCHUP
Oklahoma run game vs. Kansas State run defense. Oklahoma running backs Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon are among the nation's best. Perine ran for 214 yards last week against Texas and ranks second in the conference in rushing. Mixon is eighth and averages 6.5 yards per carry. Kansas State surrenders just 80.8 yards rushing per game, tops in the Big 12.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kansas State: KR Byron Pringle. The sophomore leads the Big 12 with 34 yards per kickoff return. He ran one back 99 yards for a touchdown last week against Texas Tech and was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.
Oklahoma: WR Dede Westbrook. In wins over TCU and Texas, Westbrook had a combined 17 catches for 390 yards and five touchdowns. All five touchdowns have covered at least 40 yards. He was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after catching 10 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns last week against Texas.
FACTS & FIGURES
Both Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and Kansas State coach Bill Snyder have 113 victories in Big 12/Big Eight games. ... Oklahoma won last year's game 55-0 in Manhattan, Kansas. ... Kansas State has won the past two meetings in Norman. ... Mixon leads the Big 12 with 179 all-purpose yards per game. ... Kansas State DE Jordan Willis leads the Big 12 with 6.0 sacks, while Oklahoma's Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is second with 5.0.
