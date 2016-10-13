Sabres forward Kane injured during opener against Montreal

Sabres forward Evander Kane has been taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons after slamming heavily into the end boards late in the second period of Buffalo's season-opening game against Montreal on Thursday night.
The Sabres did not reveal the nature of Kane's injury, except to say he was hospitalized for "further evaluation."
Kane was hurt while racing Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin for a loose puck up the left wing in the Montreal zone. Kane reached out for the puck when the two bumped. Kane lost his balance, fell and slid with his left elbow slamming into the boards.
He lay in pain for several minutes while being attended to by a trainer. After being helped up, Kane was doubled over and slowly made his way off the ice and was led directly into the locker room.
Emelin wasn't penalized.
Buffalo was already banged up. Star second-year center Jack Eichel is expected to miss at least a month after spraining his left ankle in practice Wednesday.
Comments