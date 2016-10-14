Brittany Lang leads LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship

Brittany Lang hit driver for a tap-in eagle on the par-4 15th and birdied the last for a 7-under 65 and the second-round lead Friday in the LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship.
A day after Se Ri Pak ended her Hall of Fame career in front of her home fans, Lang nearly aced the 275-yard 15th, her ball hopping onto the green, curling right toward the pin and stopping a foot away.
On the par-5 18th, the U.S. Women's Open champion rattled the flagstick on the first hop with a wedge, leaving a putt a couple of inches longer than the one on 15.
Lang had a 10-under 134 total at Sky 72 after opening with a 69 on Thursday. The 31-year-old American won the U.S. Women's Open in July at CordeValle in California, beating Anna Nordqvist in a playoff.
Solheim Cup teammate Alison Lee, the first-round leader after a 65, had a 70 to fall a stroke back. She chipped in for eagle on 15 to match Lang, then bogeyed 18. The 21-year-old UCLA student drove in the left rough and hit her third over the green, leaving a downhill flop that raced 7 feet past.
Cristie Kerr, another U.S. Solheim Cup player, was tied for third at 7 under with South Korea's Sung Hyun Park. They each shot 65 on the Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course.
Park tied for second behind Lexi Thompson last year in her first LPGA Tour start, opening with a 62.
South Korea's In-Kyung Kim, the winner two weeks ago in China in the first of six straight events in Asia, was 6 under along with France's Karine Icher. They each shot 70.
Thompson was tied for seventh at 5 under after a 69.
Ha Na Jang, the winner last week in Taiwan for her third victory of the year, was 3 under after a 70. Shanshan Feng, second in Taiwan after tying for fourth at home in China, had a 69 to reach 2 under.
Brooke Henderson, the Canadian teen playing the third of six straight weeks in Asia, had four bogeys in a 73 to drop to 1 under.
Top-ranked Lydia Ko followed her opening 75 with a 69 to get to even par. She has four victories this year, one behind Ariya Jutanugarn for the tour lead. Jutanugarn was 2 over after her second straight 73.
Pak retired after her first-round 80, ending her career in South Korea's lone LPGA Tour event. She won 25 LPGA Tour titles — the last in 2010 — and five majors, two of them during a rookie season in 1998 that was a catalyst for the boom in South Korean and Asian women's golf.
Comments