2 candidates in running to lead British Olympic Association

Former British sports minister Hugh Robertson and two-time Olympic field hockey medalist Richard Leman are the two finalists to become the next chairman of the British Olympic Association.
The BOA announced the nominees Friday, saying they had been selected as the "two outstanding candidates" in the race to replace Sebastian Coe in the Nov. 24 election.
Robertson, a BOA vice chairman and former member of Parliament, served as minister of sport and the Olympics from 2010-13.
Leman, who serves on the BOA board, was a member of the British team that won the men's field hockey gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He won a bronze medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
Coe, appointed BOA chairman after the 2012 London Olympics, is stepping down after being elected IAAF president last year.
