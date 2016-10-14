Notre Dame golf course will host US Senior Open in 2019

The U.S. Senior Open Championship will be played at the University of Notre Dame in 2019.
The U.S. Golf Association announced Friday the tournament will be held at the Warren Golf Course, the first collegiate course to host the event. The course hosted the U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links in 2010.
The public, links-style course on the north edge of campus opened for play in 2000.
The Senior Open will be the 22nd USGA championship held in Indiana. Crooked Stick Golf Club, in Carmel, held the lone U.S. Senior Open in the state in 2009.
The Senior Open will be played next year at the Salem Country Club in Peabody, Massachusetts. The 2018 championship is at The Broadmoor Golf Club (East Course) in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
