Franck Ribery to miss Bundesliga match in Frankfurt

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery will miss Saturday's Bundesliga match at Eintracht Frankfurt because of injury.
Bayern says Ribery has unspecified "muscular problems" and will not make the trip. Arjen Robben, the team's other winger, is fit again after a rib injury, however.
After winning the first seven matches across all competitions with Carlo Ancelotti in charge, Bayern stumbled in the Champions League by losing 1-0 at Atletico Madrid and then drew 1-1 with Cologne at home before the international break.
Ancelotti says Bayern has not played with "full intensity" in the last two matches and this had to change against Frankfurt, which is unbeaten at home this season.
