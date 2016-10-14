Sports

October 14, 2016 9:02 AM

Franck Ribery to miss Bundesliga match in Frankfurt

The Associated Press
FRANKFURT, Germany

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery will miss Saturday's Bundesliga match at Eintracht Frankfurt because of injury.

Bayern says Ribery has unspecified "muscular problems" and will not make the trip. Arjen Robben, the team's other winger, is fit again after a rib injury, however.

After winning the first seven matches across all competitions with Carlo Ancelotti in charge, Bayern stumbled in the Champions League by losing 1-0 at Atletico Madrid and then drew 1-1 with Cologne at home before the international break.

Ancelotti says Bayern has not played with "full intensity" in the last two matches and this had to change against Frankfurt, which is unbeaten at home this season.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Shawn & Sean Show: Player of the Year candidates

View more video

Sports Videos