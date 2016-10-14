Louisville's Jackson meets cancer patient before facing Duke

Lamar Jackson made a big play for No. 7 Louisville before the Cardinals even took the field against Duke on Friday night.
The sophomore quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender had a hug, a smile and an autographed white football waiting for Amzie Smith, a junior at Louisville's Ballard High School who has cancer. Smith's wish was to meet Jackson and he gladly obliged as the team departed buses to begin their Card March into Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.
Smith's smile was even bigger as her wish came true. She later tweeted, "Thank you so much @Lj-era8 for taking the time to meet me. You the role model that Louisville needs. This meant the world to me."
Jackson eventually gave Smith and Cardinals fans reason to smile with his 15th touchdown pass this season, a 5-yarder to Jaylen Smith on Louisville's opening drive. He provided a sigh of relief with a late 2-yard TD run for a 24-24 victory.
