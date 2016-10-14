Blue Jays 2B Travis leaves ALCS Game 1 with knee injury

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis has left Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against Cleveland after appearing to aggravate a right knee injury.
Travis sat out the final two games of the Division Series against Texas with a bone bruise. He received a cortisone shot last week.
In the fifth inning Friday night, Travis covered first base on a sacrifice bunt by Coco Crisp and looked unsteady as he moved toward the bag. After the play, Travis walked gingerly to the dugout and was replaced by Ryan Goins.
Goins was added to the ALCS roster because of Toronto's concerns about Travis' knee.
There was no immediate word on Travis' condition.
