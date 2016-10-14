Ibaka leads Magic over Pacers as Vogel faces former team

Serge Ibaka had 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead Orlando to a 114-106 preseason victory over Indiana on Friday night in Magic coach Frank Vogel's first appearance against his former team.
Myles Turner led all five Pacers starters in double figures with 17 points. Jeff Teague and Paul George scored 16 apiece, Thaddeus Young added 15 and Monta Ellis had 14. Ellis had a team-high six assists, and Young had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Ibaka was 7 of 9 from the field and made all three of his 3-pointers in his second preseason game and the Magic's first exhibition win. Jeff Green scored 16 points, and Aaron Gordon added 15. Bismack Biyombo had nine rebounds.
Vogel spent the past five-plus seasons as coach of the Pacers after four years as an assistant. Indiana made the playoffs in five of his six years.
C.J. Watson had 10 assists for Orlando.
---
RAPTORS 122, SAN LORENZO DE ALMAGRO 105
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet had 31 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead the Raptors against the Argentine club San Lorenzo de Almagro.
With Toronto playing the second game of a back-to-back, most of the regulars sat. The list included Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas, DeMarre Carroll, Cory Joseph, Patrick Patterson, Terrence Ross and Jared Sullinger.
DeRozan (rest), Ross (right knee) and Sullinger (left foot) also missed Thursday's win at Cleveland.
RAPTORS: Norman Powell and Drew Crawford scored 17 apiece. ... Powell, VanVleet, Lucas Nogueira, Pascal Siakam and Crawford started for Toronto. ... Siakam scored 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while fellow rookie Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and six rebounds. ... Raptors coach Dwane Casey was disappointed that his defense failed to hold San Lorenzo below 100 points, a total he had set as a pregame goal.
SAN LORENZO: Jerome Meyinsse, the lone American on the roster and a former Virginia player, scored 22 points. Marcos Mata had 18 points and six rebounds, and Gustavo Aguirre had 17 points and 11 assists. ... The reigning champion of Argentina is the first from that country to face an NBA opponent. ... San Lorenzo made 15 of 29 from 3-point range.
UP NEXT: Toronto (3-2) visits Detroit on Wednesday. This was San Lorenzo's only game against an NBA opponent.
