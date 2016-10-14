White Sox stay within organization to fill Renteria's staff

The Chicago White Sox are sticking within their organization to fill new manager Rick Renteria's staff.
Joe McEwing replaces Renteria as bench coach after spending the past five seasons as third-base coach. He previously managed in the White Sox system.
Nick Capra takes over as third-base coach after five years as Chicago's director of player development. He is entering his 22nd season in the organization and first on the White Sox coaching staff.
Curt Hasler takes over as bullpen coach after serving as the organization's pitching coordinator from 2011 to 2016.
Pitching coach Don Cooper and hitting coach Todd Steverson will return, as will Daryl Boston (first base), Mark Salas (bullpen catcher) and Greg Sparks (assistant hitting).
Renteria replaced Robin Ventura as manager after the White Sox finished fourth in the AL Central at 78-84.
Comments