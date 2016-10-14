McDavid has 3 points again as Oilers beat Flames 5-3

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for his second straight three-point game to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday night.
Leon Draisaitl had two goals and Jordan Eberle and Mark Letestu also scored to help the Oilers comple a sweep of the teams' season-opening home-and-home series. Cam Talbot finished with 32 saves.
Sean Monahan and Michael Frolik scored for the Flames, who fell to 0-5-1 in their last six home openers. Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots.
After scoring his third goal of the season in the first period, McDavid helped set up Eberle's tying goal in the second and Draisaitl's go-ahead score early in the third.
Tied 2-2, Monahan's penalty 42 seconds into the third period put the Oilers on the power play for the fourth time. McDavid began the tic-tac-toe sequence that went to Milan Lucic, then across the crease to Draisaitl.
